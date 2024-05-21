Clarksville Gas and Water Department announces sewer line rehabilitation work scheduled for May 21st-24th

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) sewer main and lateral line rehabilitation contract crews will be working in Clarksville over the next weeks and will be performing rehab work on the following streets during the week of May 21st-24th.

Sewer Main Line Rehabilitation Work Areas

Gaylewood Drive

East Coy Circle

High Point Road

West Coy Circle

While work is performed, customer sewer service connections to the main line will be temporarily sealed off. It will be important for customers to limit water and toilet use that sends water into household drains and sewer lines to help the work move forward.

Sewer main rehabilitation is part of the department’s ongoing sewer rehabilitation program designed to provide citizens with a well-maintained and efficient sewer collection system.

Visit the Gas and Water website, https://www.clarksvilletn.gov/290/Sewer-Rehab-Work-Schedule, for more information about sewer line rehabilitation or please contact Y’hanna Perez-Ortiz, P.E., Civil Engineer, at the Clarksville Gas & Water Engineering Department, 931.645.7418.

