Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for May 2nd–6th, 2024

Clarksville, TN – This week in Clarksville-Montgomery County brings a mix of sunny days and chances of showers and thunderstorms.

Today, expect mostly sunny skies with a high near 86, accompanied by a gentle south wind around 10 mph. Tonight, there’s a chance of showers and thunderstorms, with showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 5:00am.

It will be mostly cloudy Thursday night, with a low around 65 and a 60% chance of precipitation.

As we move into Friday, anticipate showers and possibly a thunderstorm, with a high near 76. The day will be mostly cloudy, with a south wind of 5 to 10 mph and an 80% chance of precipitation, bringing new rainfall amounts between a half and three-quarters of an inch.

Friday night continues with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, along with mostly cloudy skies and a low of around 62.

The chance of showers and thunderstorms persists on Saturday, with a 50% chance during the day and a 40% chance at night. Despite this, the day will be partly sunny, with a high near 80.

It will be partly cloudy, with a low around 63 on Saturday night.

Sunday brings another day with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1:00pm, and partly sunny skies with a high near 82.

Expect mostly cloudy conditions Sunday night, with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms and a low of around 64.

Looking ahead to Monday, showers are likely, possibly accompanied by a thunderstorm, with a high near 80 and a 60% chance of precipitation.

Monday night continues with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms under mostly cloudy skies, with a low around 66.