APSU Softball faces North Alabama on the road this weekend

Clarksville, TN – Reaching the final weekend of its 2024 regular-season schedule, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team heads to North Alabama this weekend for its final Atlantic Sun Conference series with a berth into the league’s postseason championship tournament on the line.

The Govs (21-27; 6-15 ASUN) and the Lions (33-15; 14-7 ASUN) open the three-game ASUN series on Friday with a doubleheader that starts at 12:00pm, at Hilda B. Anderson Softball Stadium while concluding the weekend with a Saturday, single game at 1:00pm.

Entering the weekend, Austin Peay State University is tied with Kennesaw State for the eighth and final spot in the tournament field, with the APSU Govs holding the tiebreaker with a better RPI, since the two teams didn’t play each other during the regular season.

Also in the hunt for the final spot in the tournament are Lipscomb, Bellarmine, and Stetson, who are just a game back of the Governors and Owls, with all teams still having three conference games felt on their schedules.

Entering the final weekend of the regular season, the APSU Govs are led offensively by junior first baseman Kylie Campbell, who enters the series at UNA batting .387, with seven doubles, four triples, and a home run while scoring 28 runs, and driving in 23.

Campbell is followed by graduate left fielder Kendyl Weinzapfel and freshman centerfielder Brie Howard, who are both hitting over .300 this season, with Weinzapfel batting .310, including recording six doubles, three triples, and three home runs while driving in 20 and scoring 17 runs, with Howard just a point behind Weinzapfel, batting .309, with three doubles, a triple and a team-high eight home runs, while also leading the team in RBIs (33) and runs scored (28).

In the circle, Jordan Benefiel (11-13, 2.41 ERA, 142 K’s) leads the Govs pitching staff, while Samantha Miener (6-11, 3.92 ERA, 37 K’s), Ashley Martin (3-2, 3.00 ERA, 56 K’s) and Payton Harris (1-0, 0.00 ERA, 1 K) have also picked up wins this season for Austin Peay State University.

The Lions also enter the final weekend with three batters hitting over .300 this season, led by Felicity Frame’s .372 average, including a double, a triple, and 32 runs scored.

UNA’s pitching staff is led by Alivia Wilken, who enters the weekend with a 17-6 record, including a 1.38 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 162.1 innings pitched.

Between the Lines

This weekend marks the first time since April 12th, 1990, when the APSU Govs will play the Lions in Florence, Alabama.

Mea Clark needs four hits to reach 100 for her career and become the 44th Gov to reach that milestone.

Kylie Campbell needs two hits to tie Danielle Liermann for the most hits by an APSU Govs softball player in their first three seasons (163).

With a Game 1 start versus UNA, Gabi Apiag will join Kendyl Weinzapfel, Morgan Zuege and Kylie Campbell as current Govs who have started the last 100 straight games, or more, played by Austin Peay State University.

