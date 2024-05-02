Nashville Zoo announces Brew at the Zoo Tickets now on Sale

Nashville, TN – Calling all species of beer lovers to Nashville Zoo’s annual, adults-only event Brew at the Zoo on Friday, June 14th, 2024, from 7:30pm to 10:30pm. Animals, live entertainment, and plenty of boozy beverage samples are all on tap for Nashville’s wildest beer event of the season.

Guests will have the opportunity to walk Zoo pathways while sampling 3oz pours of beers, wines, ciders, seltzers, and hard soda from more than 60 of Nashville’s favorite beverage purveyors.

Live music will be scattered along Zoo pathways as guests sip and stroll through the event. Several of the Zoo’s animal habitats including tiger, bear and flamingo will be open until sundown with zookeepers available to answer guests’ questions.

General Admission tickets to Brew at the Zoo are $85.00 for a 7:30pm entry time. Conservation Champion tickets are $105.00 for a 6:30pm early entry time which includes a bonus animal encounter, zookeeper chat, signature drink and access to the Conservation Lounge. Zoo members receive a $5.00 discount on all tickets through June 7th.

A limited number of designated driver General Admission tickets are available for $45.00 and designated driver Conservation Champion tickets are available for $65.00. Brew at the Zoo is sponsored by Anheuser-Busch, Ajax Turner, Curated Events, Frugal MacDoogal, Rhizome Productions and Twice Daily. Please note that this event is for adults ages 21 and over.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit www.nashvillezoo.org/brew.

About Nashville Zoo

Nashville Zoo is a nonprofit organization and an accredited member of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, exemplifying the highest standards of animal care and husbandry. The Zoo is actively engaged in conservation research, habitat protection, breeding programs, and education initiatives in our backyard as well as around the world.

With support from the Nashville community, donors, and sponsors, the Zoo is ranked the number one tourist attraction in Middle Tennessee and welcomes more than 1.4 million guests annually. Nashville Zoo is located at 3777 Nolensville Pike just six miles south of downtown.

For more information about Nashville Zoo, visit nashvillezoo.org.