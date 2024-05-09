Nashville Sounds Edge Out Durham Bulls in 10-Inning Nail-Biter

Durham, NC – The Nashville Sounds (17-19) took their second win of the series with another thriller, just slipping by the Durham Bulls (14-22) 3-2 in 10 innings on Thursday night at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

Tied 1-1 after nine innings, the Sounds made the most of their opportunities in the top of the 10th. Chavez Young’s sacrifice bunt for the first out of the inning set the table for a pair of runs. Nashville took the lead with Nick Kahle singling up the middle to score the placed runner, Francisco Mejía. Then, Tyler Black hit a little tapper just past the Bulls drawn in infield by the shortstop to bring home Noah Campbell and score a second run in the frame.

In the bottom of the 10th, the Bulls answered right back with back-to-back singles to plate the second run and put the go-ahead run on the base paths with nobody out. Nolan Blackwood (S, 1) then got a flyout, a strikeout and a Ronny Simon ground ball that was gloved by Isaac Collins at second. Collins somehow turned, threw across his body and fired a strike to Black at first to record the final out and put the game away 3-2.

It was a pitcher’s duel through nine innings, dominated by starters and then both teams’ bullpens. Nashville took advantage of a couple of errors in the first inning to get Yonny Hernández across for the game’s first run. However, Joe Rock settled in and fired four solid innings for the Bulls, allowing just two hits and the unearned run through five innings. Chad Patrick also had a superb performance in his third quality start of the season. Allowing a Kameron Misner solo homer in the third, Patrick held the Bulls to four hits and the lone run with five strikeouts over six innings.

Nashville’s bullpen added a clean outing for the second-straight night. Ryan Middendorf and Corbin Martin allowed a couple of baserunners in the seventh and eighth innings but kept Durham off the board. Darrell Thompson (2-0) walked one but got a double play to force extra innings, facing the minimum in the ninth.

The Sounds did not have any hits for extra bases in the win. Black had a pair of singles and the eventual game-winning RBI in his return to the lineup after being optioned by Milwaukee yesterday. Durham was held to just two extra-base hits. Sounds pitchers managed to strand 12 on base, including three with the bases loaded to end the contest.

Carlos Rodríguez (2-4, 7.16) and rehabbing Tampa Bay starter Shane Baz (0-1, 9.00) will face off in game four of the series tomorrow night at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. The first pitch is scheduled for 5:35pm CT. It is also the MiLB Game of the Day and will be available for streaming online at MLB.com and MiLB.com.

Post-Game Notes

Tyler Black (2-for-5, RBI) had a pair of hits and the eventual game-winning RBI in his first game back with Triple-A Nashville. Black is batting .308 (32-for-104) with 19 RBI with the Sounds this season.

Chad Patrick (6.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 K) added his third quality start this season for the Sounds. Through six starts, the right-hander boasts a 3.52 ERA (30.2 IP/12) and .221 opponent batting average.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets and season ticket memberships for the remainder of the 2024 season are on sale now.

For more information, call 615.690.4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.