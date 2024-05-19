Electrolux Group Recalls Frigidaire, Kenmore Electric Ranges Due to Fire Hazard, Burn Hazard

Remedy: Contact Electrolux or register online to participate in the recall. Based on the serial number, it will be determined if consumers have a range that can be repaired or not.

Consumers with impacted ranges should contact Electrolux for steps to avoid a burn injury, including not leaving anything on the range when it is not in use.

If the range is repairable, a free inspection and repair will be scheduled. If the range is not repairable, consumers will receive a refund in the form of a $50.00 electronic gift card and reimbursement of up to $60.00 for the haul-away fee for their recalled range, once they have submitted proof of purchase of a new range and the haul-away fee paid.

Electrolux may reimburse haul-away fees over $60.00 when consumers provide receipts or other documentation showing paid haul-away fees.