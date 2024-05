Electrolux Group Recalls Frigidaire, Kenmore Electric Ranges Due to Fire Hazard, Burn Hazard

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) reports that Electrolux Group recalls certain Frigidaire, Frigidaire Gallery, Frigidaire Professional, and Kenmore Elite smooth-top electric ranges.

The smooth-top electric ranges have rear panel rotary knobs and digital displays. They were sold in the following colors: white, bisque, black, and stainless steel.

When the drawer is opened, the brand name, model, and serial number of each unit are located on the drawer frame at the bottom of the unit.

Recall Information

Name of Product: Frigidaire and Kenmore Smooth-top Freestanding Electric Ranges Hazard: Depending on the model, the surface heating elements can: 1) turn on spontaneously without being switched on; 2) fail to turn off after being switched off; or 3) heat to different temperatures than selected. This poses fire and burn hazards to consumers. Remedy: Refund, Repair Recall Date: May 16th, 2024 Units: About 203,000 (The ranges were About 203,000 (The ranges were previously recalled in August 2009)

Description: This recall announcement involves Frigidaire, Frigidaire Gallery, Frigidaire Professional, and Kenmore Elite smooth-top electric ranges. The smooth-top electric ranges have rear panel rotary knobs and digital displays. They were sold in the following colors: white, bisque, black, and stainless steel. The brand name, model, and serial number for each unit are located on the frame of the drawer at the bottom of the unit when the drawer is opened. The following models and serial numbers are included in the recall.

Frigidaire Models Frigidaire Serial Numbers Model Numbers FEFBZ90GC* FEFLMC55GC* FEFLZ87GC* GLEF396AB* GLEF396AQ* GLEF396AS* GLEF396CQ* GLEF396CS* GLEFM397DB* GLEFM397DQ* GLEFM397DS* GLEFM97FPB* GLEFM97FPW* GLEFM97GPB* GLEFM97GPW* LEEFM389FE* PLEF398AC* PLEF398CC* PLEF398DC* PLEFM399DC* PLEFMZ99EC* PLEFMZ99GC* PLEFZ398EC* PLEFZ398GC* Serial Number Range VF122xxxxx – VF936xxxxx