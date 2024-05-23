Lt. Governor Randy McNally Appoints Clarksville’s Marsha Johnson to Tennessee State Board of Education

Nashville, TN – Lt. Governor Randy McNally has appointed Marsha Johnson, a Clarksville, TN resident to the Tennessee State Board of Education.

As the representative for Tennessee’s seventh Congressional District, Mrs. Johnson will join the Board at its upcoming quarterly meeting on May 31 and will serve a five-year term.

Marsha’s 35 years an educator included teaching in Tennessee’s Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools System and across the state line in Kentucky at Fort Campbell’s Dependent Schools. Her accomplishments include receiving a 2001 Presidential Award representing the Armed Forces for Excellence in Mathematics. Since retiring from teaching in 2014, Marsha resides with her husband, Representative Curtis Johnson, in Clarksville, TN.

“As a dedicated career educator, Marsha Johnson’s talent and experience will serve the Tennessee State Board of Education well. With over 35 years in K-12 schools, Marsha has taught many different grades and many different subjects. I am confident her contributions to the commission will serve our state and its students well,” said Lt. Governor McNally.

The Tennessee State Board of Education is composed of 11 members representing the diversity of the state – one from each congressional district, plus a student member, and the executive director of the Tennessee Higher Education Commission who serves as non-voting ex officio member.

Board members are unpaid for their service. They are appointed by either the Governor, the Lt. Governor or the speaker of the House of Representatives and confirmed by the legislature. Members are selected based on a passion for service to the people of Tennessee and the education of Tennessee’s children.

“Marsha’s extensive experience as a former educator makes her well-versed in the work of the Board. We are excited to see how she plans on expressing her opinion when voting on our rules and policies,” said Dr. Sara Morrison, executive director of the State Board of Education.