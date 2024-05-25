Clarksville’s Roxy Regional Theatre reveals Season 42

Clarksville, TN – Thank you, Clarksville, for 42 years!! As the Roxy Regional Theatre approaches their final production of this season (the hilarious and highly anticipated comedy 9 to 5: The Musical, opening June 13th), the Roxy is also looking ahead to Season 42 at the Roxy Regional Theatre — and the Roxy hopes you are, too!

Tickets will go on sale in July, but in the meantime, the Roxy invites you to be a part of the magic by sponsoring one (or more!) of these exciting productions!

Season 42

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical

August 23rd – September 1st, 2024

Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show

October 18th – November 2nd, 2024

A Charles Dickens Christmas

November 29th – December 14th, 2024

Eve Ensler’s The Vagina Monologues

January 10th – January 19th, 2025

A Streetcar Named Desire

February 14th – February 23rd, 2025

Miss Nelson is Missing!

March 28th – March 29th, 2025

The Addams Family: A New Musical Young@Part

May 9th – May 17th, 2025

Always… Patsy Cline

June 20th – June 29th, 2025

Various sponsorship levels are available, and benefits range from name recognition to complimentary tickets and specialty merchandise. For more information about Season 42 giving opportunities, please click on the button below or check out our Producer’s Menu, and feel free to reach out to us at roxy@roxyregionaltheatre.org or 931.645.7699.

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre (Roxy Productions, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee, and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org.