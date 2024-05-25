City of Clarksville Offices Closed on Memorial Day, City Observes National Holiday

Clarksville, TN – City of Clarksville offices will close Monday, May 27th, to observe Memorial Day.

City Public Safety departments will be on duty as usual, and all essential City services will continue.

Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department

Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department recreation centers and Fort Defiance will be closed on Monday, May 27th. Pools and golf courses will remain open to the public.

All parks and recreation facilities will resume regular hours on Tuesday, May 28th.

Clarksville Transit System

Clarksville Transit System (CTS) will also be closed. No regular bus service will run on Memorial Day, Monday, May 27th. Normal route service will resume on Tuesday, May 28th.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department

Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) administration and engineering offices, including the north and south customer service centers, will also be closed on Monday, May 27th.

In the event of a gas, water, or sewer emergency, customers should call 931.645.7400 or the emergency after-hours line, 931.645.0116. The Utility Billing Line, 931.645.7400, automated pay by phone, and the online bill payment feature will be operational.

CDE Lightband

CDE Lightband offices will be closed on Monday. In case of a service outage, customers should call 931.648.8151 or report the issue on their website. Additionally, information about services and bill payments is available online.

All City of Clarksville offices will reopen on Tuesday, May 28th, for regularly scheduled hours.