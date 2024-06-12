Clarksville’s Old Glory Distilling Co. Wins Double Platinum for Tennessee Whiskey

Clarksville, TN – Old Glory Distilling Co., a family-owned distillery in Clarksville, won two national awards for its locally-made spirits at the 2024 American Spirits Council of Tasters (ASCOT) Awards.

The distillery’s Bottled-in-Bond Tennessee Whiskey was honored with a Double Platinum award, and its Bottled-in-Bond Bourbon secured a Gold award.

The ASCOT Awards, an international spirits competition founded by renowned spirits personality and veteran tasting judge Fred Minnick, is celebrated for its rigorous judging process. Old Glory’s accolades were earned in a blind-tasting competition, pitting their products against some of the world’s top spirits. Old Glory received top marks from judges on appearance, aroma, taste, and finish.

“We are incredibly proud to receive such prestigious honors at the ASCOT Awards. Competing against some of the most renowned names in the industry and coming out with this recognition is a testament to the dedication of our entire team,” said Matt Cunningham, founder of Old Glory Distilling Co.

“Our Bottled-in-Bond Tennessee Whiskey and Bottled-in-Bond Bourbon are products of our passion and commitment to quality, and these awards validate all the hard work we’ve put into perfecting our spirits,” Cunningham stated.



These latest achievements follow Old Glory’s two gold medal awards at the American Craft Spirits Association’s Annual Judging of Craft Spirits. Old Glory also recently began distributing its award-winning bourbon to the Greater Nashville area, and it plans to expand this distribution to key markets across Tennessee by the end of 2024.

For more information about Old Glory Distilling Co. and its award-winning products, please visit www.oldglorydistilling.com.

About Old Glory Distilling Co.

Since opening in 2016, Old Glory Distilling Co. has grown to be one of Tennessee’s larger distilleries and carved out a space for itself on the Tennessee Whiskey Trail and across the mid-Volunteer State – the birthplace of legendary liquors. This family-owned, family-operated distillery utilizes a dynamic distilling operation to craft just over 3,500 barrels of Tennessee bourbon each year.

From milling grain to barrel aging, each phase of the process takes place on-site to ensure each barrel meets Old Glory’s standards.