APSU Baseball has Three Players Named to ABCA All-Southeast Region Teams

Greensboro, NC – The American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) named the Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball shortstop Jon Jon Gazdar and outfielders Lyle Miller-Green and John Bay to the 2024 ABCA/Rawlings NCAA Division I All-Southeast Region Teams, presented Tuesday.

Gazdar and Miller-Green earned First Team All-Southeast Region – the first time in program history that two Govs were first-team honorees. They also are the APSU Govs’ first first-team honorees since Parker Phillips in 2019. Bay was a second-team selection.

As first-team selections, Gazdar and Miller-Green advance to consideration for ABCA/Rawlings All-America honors, which will be announced prior to the start of the College Baseball World Series. In addition, the ABCA will announce its Gold Glove Award winners on June 19, followed by the organization’s National Player and Position Player of The Year announcement on June 24th.

Austin Peay has seen only two players named ABCA/Rawlings All-American. Ralph Harper became the program’s first All-American with a second-team nod in 1981, and Tyler Rogers earned a second-team pick in 2013.

2024 ABCA/Rawlings First Team All-Southeast Region

2024 ASUN Player of the Year

2024 ASUN Scholar-Athlete of the Year

2024 First Team All-ASUN

2024 Academic All-ASUN

2024 NCBWA Dick Howser Trophy Semifinalist

2024 John Olerud Two-Way Player of the Year Award Semifinalist

2024 USA Baseball Golden Spikes Award Watch List

The Burke, Virginia native rewrote the record books in 2024. He set Austin Peay State University’s single-season records for home runs (30), RBI (94), and runs scored (94) while batting .393 with a .900 slugging percentage and .533 on-base percentage. He also set the ASUN single-season records for home runs and runs scored.

Miller-Green earned national recognition for his 2024 performance, landing as a semifinalist for the Dick Howser Trophy, presented by the NCBWA to College Baseball’s Player of the Year, and the John Olerud Two-Way Player of the Year Award, presented by the College Baseball Hall of Fame. Miller-Green also was on the Golden Spikes Watch List.

He is the seventh Governors athlete to earn a conference’s Player of the Year Award, and the first since 2013 Craig Massoni won the Ohio Valley Conference’s award.

2024 ABCA/Rawlings First Team All-Southeast Region

2024 Brooks Wallace Award Finalist

2024 ASUN Defensive Player of the Year

2024 First Team All-ASUN

2024 Academic All-ASUN

Gazdar, a Walnut Creek, California product, finished the season batting .405 with 21 doubles, 55 RBI, and 67 runs scored. He pieced together a 40-game reached safely streak that began March 2 at UTRGV and lasted until May 12th at Central Arkansas.

Gazdar’s streak was the fifth of 40-plus games in program history. He accomplished that feat while remaining one of the nation’s toughest batters to strike out for a second consecutive year, averaging a strikeout every 16.9 at-bats (5th via NCAA) or in 5.0 percent of all plate appearances (5th via D1Baseball.com).

The APSU Govs’ shortstop also showed off his glove while starting all 54 games and was charged with only seven errors on 193 chances.

2024 ABCA/Rawlings Second Team All-Southeast Region

2024 Second Team All-ASUN

Bay enjoyed a season that was only overshadowed by his own teammate in Lyle Miller-Green’s Player of the Year turn.

Bay became the first Governors hitter to record 20 doubles and 20 home runs in a season, finishing with 24 home runs and 20 doubles.

He batted .365 with a .817 slugging percentage and .471 on-base percentage while recording 34 walks and 11 stolen bases.

The Shattuck, Oklahoma product also set the Austin Peay record with four grand slams this season, including a program-record two grand slams in APSU’s victory against Alabama A&M on April 30th.