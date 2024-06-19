Nashville Zoo Achieves Historic First with Hatching of Rare Crocodile Tegu

Nashville, TN – Nashville Zoo is proud to announce the hatching of two crocodile tegus. The event marks the first hatching of this species in any organization accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA).

The new arrivals, both believed to be female, were born on May 7th and 14th, 2024, and are currently being raised behind the scenes in the Zoo’s Herpetology Department.

Little is known about the crocodile tegu (Crocodilurus amazonicus). This semi-aquatic species is native to the wetlands and forests of South America in countries including Argentina, Paraguay, and Brazil. Crocodile tegus grow to about four feet in length and have long, flat, paddle-like tails making them excellent swimmers. Despite the name, the crocodile tegu is not related to crocodiles.

Nashville Zoo is the only AZA organization caring for crocodile tegus. In 2018, the Zoo acquired three juveniles (all female) and raised them in an off-exhibit area. The Zoo received a juvenile male in 2023 who was recently introduced to the females. Shortly after, one of the females laid a clutch of 10 eggs. Two of those eggs were viable resulting in the hatching.

“When I caught a first glimpse of that little hatchling, I was so excited my hands were shaking,” exclaimed Katie Gregory, Nashville Zoo Herpetology Keeper responsible for the care and breeding of this species. “We are thrilled to learn more about this largely unstudied species and share our discoveries with other AZA organizations and the rest of the world.”

Nashville Zoo has a history of being first in husbandry programs. In addition to being the first AZA organization to hatch crocodile tegus, the Zoo is proud to claim the following achievements:

1992 – First successful artificial insemination in a clouded leopard

1994 – First known breeding of the roughneck monitor lizard

1996 – First breeding of the Bengal monitor lizard at an AZA Institution

2001 – Frist breeding of the Cuban giant false chameleon at an AZA Institution

2002 – Frist known breeding of Haitian giant anole

2007 – First breeding of Central American galliwasps

2008 – First successful artificial incubation of a rhinoceros hornbill chick in the U.S.

2011 – First known breeding of a giant rainbow stripe galliwasp

2012 – First known breeding of an Eastern hellbender

2012 – First breeding of an externally fertilizing salamander species using in-vitro fertilization

2014 – First known breeding of a bumble bee toad

2015 – First production of an externally fertilizing salamander using artificial insemination and cryopreservation

2017 – First birth of a clouded leopard through artificial insemination and cryopreservation

2021 – First known breeding of a streamside salamander

2022 – First breeding of a Malpeo giant galliwasp

About Nashville Zoo

Nashville Zoo is a nonprofit organization and an accredited member of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, exemplifying the highest standards of animal care and husbandry. The Zoo is actively engaged in conservation research, habitat protection, breeding programs, and education initiatives in our backyard as well as around the world.

With support from the Nashville community, donors, and sponsors, the Zoo is ranked the number one tourist attraction in Middle Tennessee and welcomes more than 1.4 million guests annually. Nashville Zoo is located at 3777 Nolensville Pike just six miles south of downtown.

For more information about Nashville Zoo, visit nashvillezoo.org.