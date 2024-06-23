87.6 F
Clarksville
Sunday, June 23, 2024
HomeEducationAustin Peay State University Biology professor Mollie Cashner receives APSU's first fully-endowed...
Education

Austin Peay State University Biology professor Mollie Cashner receives APSU’s first fully-endowed CoSTEM grant

News Staff
By News Staff
Dr. Mollie Cashner, an associate professor in Austin Peay State University’s Department of Biology, works with students in her classroom. (APSU)
Dr. Mollie Cashner, an associate professor in Austin Peay State University’s Department of Biology, works with students in her classroom. (APSU)

Austin Peay State University - APSUClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) College of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (CoSTEM) has recognized Dr. Mollie Cashner, an associate professor in the Department of Biology, as the first recipient of the Susan Ford Endowment for Ichthyology Research.

This groundbreaking endowment, the first of its kind in the college, supports the research of diverse faculty members who specialize in the study of fishes and was named after trailblazing biologist Susan Ford.

“Dr. Ford built an entire career as a woman scientist in the field of aquatic biology,” Cashner said. “I am honored to be a recipient of this endowment, and it’s been very helpful in meeting needs that are hard to get big funding grants for. It allows me to attend conferences, do research and write papers and manuscripts that will lead to larger grants and projects.”

Cashner has already begun using the endowment for research, acquiring a laptop to use with her lab’s OceanOptics spectrophotometer to take spectral readings in the field, procuring large breeder tanks for lab projects, and purchasing animals for a thesis student working with minnows.

Thanks to the funds, she has also been able to attend conferences such as the Southeastern Fishes Council and the annual Joint Meeting of Ichthyologists and Herpetologists, where she can share her results, communicate with other experts in the field and develop future research goals. Her work not only contributes to the scientific community but also provides valuable learning opportunities for APSU students interested in pursuing careers in ichthyology and related fields.

The Susan Ford Endowment for Ichthyology Research is a testament to APSU’s commitment to fostering diversity and excellence in the sciences. The endowment aims to serve as a model for future benefactors looking to support the groundbreaking work of diverse faculty members in the APSU College of STEM and beyond.

For more information about the Susan Ford Endowment or Cashner’s research, please contact Cashner at cashnerm@apsu.edu.

Previous article
Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for June 23th–27th, 2024
Next article
Clarksville Police Department reports Runaway Juvenile Hayden Douglas has been found
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online