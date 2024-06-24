Clarksville Pets of the Week for June 24th, 2024

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will bring you pets from rescue organizations that need a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of June 24th, 2024.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Tina is a 2 year female white and gray Pit Bull Terrier mix. She is fully vetted, weighs 39 pounds and will be spayed before heading to her forever home. This sweet baby once had a home, a family and is now abandoned and wondering what happened. Shelters are loud, noisy and very scary to a lot of these dogs. She just wants to be loved and be part of a family. Come for a meet and greet, take her for a walk and fall in love with your new best friend! For more information MCACC will gladly answer your questions.

Crikey is a male 5 year old Domestic ShortHair/Tabby mix. He is fully vetted, litter trained and will be neutered before heading to his new home. Come see him and you won’t be disappointed!

Find them both at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices



Note: MCACC welcomes visitors to come see the dogs, walk them in the yard and play and interact with them, giving them the attention they deserve.



These pets thrive on human interaction. So if you have the opportunity, please stop by and donate some of your time.

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Rocket is a Domestic Shorthair & Tabby mix. He is young and litter trained, neutered, fully vetted and great with dogs, cats and children. He is handsome and snuggly but never turns down a chance to play. He is very curious, always checking out what’s going on around him and has a lot of fun energy.

If you would like an application and more information please message them on FaceBook or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Sheba is a one-year-old female Cattle dog mix. She is fully vetted, dewormed, spayed and on HW and flea/tick preventatives. She does well in a kennel and is house trained. She would thrive with an active family taking her on adventures or even a farm where she can be active, have a purpose, and be with her people all the time. She is a quick learner and would be good at agility and possibly even Barn Hunts. She is so loving and will do well with people and children.

For more information and application contact (CATS) Susan ay 931.305.8212 text or leave a message or message through their FaceBook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Pepper is a 6 year old female Australian Cattle Dog/Heeler mix. She is very smart and eager to please. Pepper is already spayed, fully vetted, and house-trained. She loves to play ball, plays with other dogs, would enjoy a large fenced yard to run around in and will benefit greatly having an active family who will be able to offer her all kinds of outdoor adventures.

Pepper loves to have a purpose and wants to be with her people all the time. She would be a great jogging partner and would be so happy to be part of the family!

If you would love to add this amazing girl to your family, please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, come for a meet and greet/or call 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Ruger is a 7 month old male Cattle dog mix. He is fully vetted, neutered and working on his potty training skills. He has been around other dogs and young children. Unsure about cats. Ruger has a lot of young dog energy, so a large fenced yard and plenty of toys and activities to keep him busy will be great!

Ruger can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee. For more information, please email adoptions@cprmidtn@gmail.com

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Titus is a sweetheart Aussiedoodle who will be 4 next month. He is fully vetted and neutered, house/kennel trained, microchipped, and loves playing with other dogs. Titus prefers a home without children. He is a wonderful guy who just wants his forever family. Titus has been in rescue for almost a year through no fault of his own.

There is a very bizarre (yet holds no ground) stigma out there about Black dogs and just being overlooked time and time again. There is absolutely nothing wrong with this guy, he’s a true delight and will make an amazing addition to your family. This doodle breed will require brushing every few days and full grooming every 6-8 weeks to keep his coat from matting.



You can find him and fill out an application at our website www.twoladiescaringdogrescue.org or call 931.401.6737 and FaceBook Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Ford is a very sweet senior male mixed breed. He is fully vetted, rabies vaccination updated and neutered. He is good with other dogs and kids but unsure about cats. Senior pups still have so much love to give and will be a wonderful companion.

If you are looking for that special new family member and would like an application and more information, please reach out to Lisa at Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641 or www.facebook.com/SBBF.Rescue

Lisa is usually running adoption events each Sunday with a ton of adoptables at the Petsmart on Wilma Rudolph (weather permitting) and you can always check her FB page to confirm times!

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cat Cafe

Nadja is a 10 month old female domestic shorthair. She is vetted, spayed and enjoys being with her people. Nadja must be the only cat in the home. No other kittens, adult cats or dogs. She is not a fan and can go after them without warning. Because of her reluctance to share her people she will always need to be the one and only pet.

She will be perfect for someone who works from home or is retired and can give her attention. To fill out an application, set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their FaceBook page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cafe.

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Winnie the Pooch is a 5 year old Black Lab/Boxer mix. She is fully vetted, spayed, house trained, good with other dogs and children but unsure with cats. Winnie is currently undergoing heartworm treatment and will be ready for adoption this summer. She is available for “pre-adoption”. She will be on all HW and flea/tick preventatives prior to adoption.

Winnie’s adoption fees come with 2 free training sessions @Jack’s Legacy plus 50% off any additional training and 50% off 2 months of service from Parapooper Scoopers (adopters must live in their service area).

To complete an application and find out more about her you can go to www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/winnie-the-pooch or message them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel

You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org

Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Rescue

Einstein is a young male Australian Cattle dog/Blue Heeler mix. He is friendly, playful, smart, athletic, and very food-motivated, which will make training super easy. He is fully vetted, house-trained, and good with other dogs. He is always up for a game of fetch and down for any type of adventure.

He would make an excellent hiking or jogging buddy and is very energetic. This boy has so much love to give to his forever family. Einstein’s adoption fees come with 50% off 2 months of service from Parapooper Scoopers (adopters must live in their service area).

Please call Michelle at 812.827.9015 for more details and an application or check out their Petfinder page.

Hot Rod Garage Senior Sanctuary

Spanky & Darla are a loving bonded pair of pups. Spanky is the white terrier pup and Darla is the black Chiweenie mix. They are vetted, neutered, spayed and house trained. They need to be in a home together, love to cuddle with their people and they are looking for a forever family.

If you would like to be part of their journey and can be that special person for them and for more details and applications call 931.801.1907 or email hrgsrsanc@gmail.com

https:/docs.google.com/forms/d/1GwXSlg0hKDKniRHmrTKHuRwGG9s-3GQ8Ke1Ftdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing