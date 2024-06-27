86.6 F
Clarksville Police Department searches for Runaway Juvenile Lorenzo Bragg

Lorenzo Bragg
Lorenzo Bragg

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, 17-year-old Lorenzo Bragg. He was last seen on June 19th at around 2:00pm at 395 Jack Miller Boulevard.

Lorenzo was wearing black stone-wash jeans with holes and a white T-shirt. He is 5’7” tall, weighs approximately 145 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 so an officer can check his status or contact CPD Detective Lucas at 931.648.0656, ext. 5270.

