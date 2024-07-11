Clarksville Downtown Market Celebrates 15 Years of Local Freshness

Written by Alexandra Arnold

Clarksville, TN – This year marks the 15th anniversary of Tennessee’s #1 farmer’s market. It all began in October of 2009 when Clarksville’s Parks and Recreation Department Director, Jennifer Letourneau, then a special event planner, got together with a committee of local residents.

The group made the decision to start Clarksville Downtown Market and did so with financial help from Neighborhood and Community Services. The market now offers an abundance of farm-raised produce, handmade goods, food items, and other products from our local farmers and artisans.

The market started with 16 vendors and has grown to a whopping 100. Most vendors set up at the market regularly, with most returning each year. Vendors are either full-time (at the market every week) or part-time (at the market every other week). There are also fill-in vendors who temporarily replace vendors who are sick or on vacation.

April Sialana, Clarksville’s Event Planning Specialist and Market Manager, has three tips for potential vendors at the Clarksville Downtown Market.

Visit the market

Potential vendors should get a feel for the atmosphere of the market to figure out how things are laid out and run. This way you can see what it would be like to be a vendor for the market.

Follow Clarksville Downtown Market on social media

This way, vendors can know when applications open, how long they’re open, and what they need in order to turn in a successful application.

Submit a thorough Application

The more information and high-quality images an application has, the more likely it is to stand out to the committee.

Clarksville Downtown Market and Clarksville’s Parks and Recreation Department have a desire to be green. One of the things the market has done to go green recently is have a “Green Team”.

Their job is to research and execute eco-friendly practices. They also screen vendors to see what green initiatives they themselves are taking. It is actually a part of the selection process for vendors. The market committee wants to choose vendors who are “like-minded” and care about their carbon footprint.

Another way Clarksville Downtown Market is environmentally friendly – they order all of their T-shirts and merchandise locally. Much research goes into finding local merchandise. Even the market itself is green. Signs are reused each year, and there are recycle bins for aluminum and plastic bottles in the market. It is hoped that the market will be able to educate consumers about recycling.

The market’s new sponsor is Power Partners, powered by CDE Lightband, a company that provides energy saving resources and incentives to help Clarksville’s energy efficiency.

Clarksville can be green by supporting local farmers. Clarksville Downtown Market really highlights this at the annual Farm to Table Dinner. They find a local catering company or restaurant that will take ingredients provided by local farmers, create a menu, and serve up an amazing dinner.

“We want to share with the community the importance of supporting our local farms, and utilizing everything that we have at our fingertips right here in Clarksville,” explained Sialana.

The Farm to Table Dinner spotlights local farmers and shows how we can be sustainable in our community. Sweeter Days farm is hosting the event this year. There will be live music and an artist on-site who will be creating a painting of the event. Paintings of local farms will also be available. There will be a farm tour.

Clarksville Downtown Market is unique in many ways. As previously mentioned, it became the #1 farmers market in Tennessee in 2015. It was even in the running for #1 farmers market in America. Sialana gave many reasons as to why she personally believes Clarksville Downtown Market is special.

“The committee goes through a long, detailed selection process for vendors,” Sialana said.

This way, they can guarantee a variety of quality vendors for the community. One thing that the market has that most don’t, is a petting zoo. There is also live music and a food area, which is rare for farmers markets.

This year the market is starting a sensory station for neurodivergent individuals. It’s a place for them to go if they are becoming overstimulated or need a place to relax. This makes it easier on parents who now know that there is a tailor-made place for their children who need extra space.

It is clear Sialana is proud of what Clarksville Downtown Market has become: “It’s kind of become the Clarksville tradition for the last 15 years. It’s been really neat to watch it grow.”

The market, located at 1 Public Square, is open May 11th-October 5th from 8:00am to noon.