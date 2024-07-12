Tres Wittum Announces U.S. Senate Candidacy, Aims to Reform Washington

Nashville, TN – Tres Wittum, a dynamic 37-year-old statesman, announces his candidacy for the U.S. Senate. He is committed to ushering in a new era of leadership that aligns with Tennessee’s values and today’s digital age demands.

Why is Tres Running? “The incumbent senior senator and current leadership in Washington has failed to address the real issues affecting Tennesseans,” says Wittum.

“With a national debt exceeding $34.5 trillion, unsecured borders, and compromised election integrity, it’s clear that the old ways aren’t working. My campaign is focused on revitalizing our approach to these critical challenges, ensuring that Tennessee leads with integrity and innovative thinking.”

Tres on the National Debt.

Since my opponent began her Washington tenure in 2003, the national debt has soared from $6.8 trillion to $34.86 trillion. This unchecked spending highlights a failure to control the budget. The Congressional Budget Office now projects that by 2031, our national debt could reach $42.5 trillion. As a representative of the next generation, I am committed to implementing real, effective solutions to curb this runaway spending and address our nation’s fiscal challenges responsibly. It’s time to bring fiscal discipline back to Washington and ensure a stable economic future.

Tres on Immigration and Law Enforcement:

“Illegal immigration strains our resources and impacts every aspect of American life, from law enforcement to healthcare and education. It’s time for policies that secure our borders and prioritize the needs of hard- working Tennesseans. What has the incumbent done on this since 2003?”

Tres on Election Integrity.

On the issue of election integrity, my opponent has shown that their promises can be unreliable. For example, she initially refused to certify the 2020 election due to alleged irregularities but, in the middle of the night on January 7th, she went back on her word and certified it without any new information suggesting otherwise, causing chaos for our country. I believe we must uphold consistent and transparent standards in our electoral processes, including the establishment of a bipartisan commission to review election results when disputes arise, and only legal American citizens vote. Tennessee deserves reliable leadership that stands firm on such critical issues. January 6th and 7th 2021, Not acceptable.

Tres on Life and Women’s Rights:

“I staunchly support life, and believe deeply in policies that reflect our respect for it. In my opinion, Tennessee has it right on LIFE. However, discussions about women’s reproductive rights should be led by women who understand these issues firsthand. It’s time we listen and let them lead the conversation.”

Experience and Commitment:

With over a decade of policy experience working for Tennessee Senate leadership, Wittum has a proven track record of fighting for freedom — from protecting free speech on college campuses to combating antisemitism. “I’ve tackled these issues head-on, and I’m ready to take Tennessee Values to Washington and win the culture war,” Wittum asserts.

Vision for the Future:

Wittum is dedicated to slashing federal spending, enforcing fair tax policies while working to phase out the Federal Income Tax, and restoring the balance of power between the federal government and the states by advocating for the repeal of the 17th Amendment and introducing term limits.

“This campaign is more than just an election; it’s about framing America for a prosperous future in the digital age. Join me in making a meaningful change. Let’s ensure that Tennessean’s individual liberties are protected and Tennessee’s voice is heard loud and clear in the Senate. It is my belief that To MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN we must LEAD America with Tennessee Values.”

Join Tres Wittum in this pivotal journey to reshape America, ready for 2100.

For more details or to join the movement, visit www.TresWittum.com