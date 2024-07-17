84.7 F
Clarksville
Wednesday, July 17, 2024
HomeNewsTWRA reports Two-Vessel Collision On Old Hickory Lake Results In Fatality
News

TWRA reports Two-Vessel Collision On Old Hickory Lake Results In Fatality

News Staff
By News Staff
Boating Fatality

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency - TWRAWilson County, TN – Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) officers responded to a report of a two-vessel collision in Wilson County on Old Hickory Lake on Tuesday, July 16th, 2024, at approximately 5:00pm.

An initial investigation revealed that a pair of personal watercraft (PWC) were operating in the area near Boxwell Reservation when they collided. The PWC’s, owned by Boxwell Reservation, were being operated by staff. A juvenile passenger was aboard each vessel.

One 19-year-old female and her 10-year-old male passenger were seriously injured in the accident. The female operator was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.

Life-saving measures were performed on the juvenile, and he was transported to Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

This is the third boating-related fatality on Old Hickory Lake in 2024 and the twelfth boating-related fatality on Tennessee waterways for the year. The incident remains under investigation.

Previous article
Clarksville Gas and Water Department closes section of Main Street for water main maintenance
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online