Montgomery County Appoints Teya Moore as Juvenile Resource Coordinator

Montgomery County, TN – Teya Moore was recently selected for the newly created position of juvenile resource coordinator in Juvenile Court. Moore will coordinate community-based services to help prevent children and youth from further involvement in the juvenile justice system by screening and working to provide resources to at-risk children and their families. She will also act as a liaison for various community partners and agencies.

Moore is an experienced human services professional with a strong background in managing organizations, military personnel, and social service agencies. She has a proven track record of coordinating and maintaining positive relationships with multidisciplinary teams, providing comprehensive case management services, and evaluating program effectiveness.

Before joining Montgomery County, Moore was program coordinator for Catholic Charities in Clarksville. She also has experience working for Clarksville Housing Authority, Blanchfield Army Community Hospital, Soldier Transition Assistance Program, and Goodwill Career Solutions (Employment and Training).

She earned a Master of Science in Human Services with a specialization in Social and Community Services and a Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice.

“I’m grateful Mayor Golden suggested moving forward with the hiring for this vital position to work with our youth and families. Teya has hit the ground running and has already proved to be a great asset to our team,” expressed Juvenile Court Director Edward Moss.

“I am eager to work with the Juvenile Court team, agencies, and community partners to support our families and youth. When I met with the juvenile court team and other County leaders during the hiring process, it was obvious they truly cared about our youth,” said Moore.

For information on Montgomery County Government Juvenile Court, visit www.mcgtn.org/juvenile.