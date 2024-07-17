TWRA reports Two-Vessel Collision On Old Hickory Lake Results In Fatality

Wilson County, TN – Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) officers responded to a report of a two-vessel collision in Wilson County on Old Hickory Lake on Tuesday, July 16th, 2024, at approximately 5:00pm.

An initial investigation revealed that a pair of personal watercraft (PWC) were operating in the area near Boxwell Reservation when they collided. The PWC’s, owned by Boxwell Reservation, were being operated by staff. A juvenile passenger was aboard each vessel.

One 19-year-old female and her 10-year-old male passenger were seriously injured in the accident. The female operator was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.

Life-saving measures were performed on the juvenile, and he was transported to Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

This is the third boating-related fatality on Old Hickory Lake in 2024 and the twelfth boating-related fatality on Tennessee waterways for the year. The incident remains under investigation.