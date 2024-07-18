82 F
Clarksville
Thursday, July 18, 2024
Montgomery County’s Inaugural County Connections Event at Downtown Commons Set for July 25th

Connect with County Employees

News Staff
County Connections event at Downtown Commons on July 25th

Montgomery County Government TennesseeMontgomery County, TN = The first County Connections event will be hosted at Downtown Commons on July 25th, 2024, from 5:30pm – 7:00pm.

The event, which was presented by Montgomery County Parks & Recreation Director Sally Read, is an opportunity to talk to people who serve the residents of Montgomery County through their work in local government, to gain better knowledge of the difference in services between county and city government, and have fun.

“We understand our residents are sometimes confused about the services provided by Montgomery County and the City of Clarksville, so we thought this would be an enjoyable way to learn. I am thrilled with the number of County offices and departments that signed up to participate,” said Read.

County services will be showcased, live music will be played, and the lawn games will be out during the event.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control will have the adoption trailer onsite, and children can also enjoy our County Touch-A-Truck section, featuring equipment from EMS, the Highway Department, Parks and Recreation, and the Sheriff’s Office. For those who want to grab a bite, Wolf Down will be open, Driving You Donuts will be onsite, and various local downtown restaurants are available.

The County Connections event is free and open to the public.

Clarksville Police Department searches for Missing Person Brent Copeland
Austin Peay State University Softball’s Skylar Sheridan will represent APSU, ASUN at NCAA Student-Athlete Leadership Forum
