Austin Peay State University Men’s Basketball heads to Spain for Three-Game International Tour

Clarksville, TN – Nos vamos a España! We are going to Spain! For the first time since 2012, Austin Peay State University’s basketball team is hitting the international stage, as it travels to Spain for a trio of exhibition contests, August 4th-12th.

The Governors will play two teams in Barcelona and one in Madrid with the three opponents being announced at a later date.

“We are very thankful for an opportunity to travel abroad that will afford our guys the opportunity of unforgettable experiences,” said head coach Corey Gipson. “We also want to thank our administration and faithful supporters for understanding the value in embracing new cultures.”

Austin Peay State University’s trip outside the United States is its first since traveling to Canada for a three-game Canadian Exhibition Tour prior to the 2012-13 season and is the program’s first trip across the Atlantic Ocean in its storied 94-year history.

During their trip to The Land of Cervantes, the Governors will do more than play a trio of games, as they will also engage with the community by putting on a youth clinic, taking a paella cooking classes, taking guided walking tours of the Gothic Quarter in Barcelona, visiting the Barceloneta Beach, and visiting the Sagrada Familia.

The last time the Governors took to the international stage, Gipson was in his first year as an assistant coach under Dave Loos. Austin Peay State University won two-of-three games in Toronto, defeating Seneca College, 79-71, and the ABC All Stars, 85-52.

