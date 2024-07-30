Clarksville Police Department identifies Lyrics Lounge Homicide Victim

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department has identified the victim of the homicide that occurred on July 28th, 2024, at approximately 11:18pm, in the parking lot of Lyrics Lounge, 1304 Fort Campbell Boulevard as 27-year-old Tikoreus Gold of Clarksville.

The second victim involved in this incident is still in the hospital and listed in stable condition, and his name will not be released.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. No other information is available for release at this time.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to call 911 or contact CPD Detective King at 931.648.0656, ext. 5280.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.