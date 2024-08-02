88.4 F
Clarksville Police Urge Motorists to Slow Down for Back-to-School Traffic Safety

Stopped School Bus - What Do I do

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) wants to remind motorists that school will be back in session starting August 7th, 2024.  Ensuring our children’s safe travel to and from school is paramount.  

With so many children walking to school, motorists must be aware of school zone times and speed limits. School zones are marked with flashing lights or traffic signs. Drivers need to be alert, obey the speed limit, and avoid distractions.

Please pay attention to the School Crossing Guards or Officers directing traffic and follow their directions.

  • Slow Down

  • Pay Attention

  • Be mindful of your surroundings

School Bus Rules
School Bus Rules

CPD wants to remind citizens that when school buses stop on the roadway to receive or discharge schoolchildren and the visual signals (Red lights and stop signs) are activated, ALL traffic needs to stop. 

This includes roadways such as Tiny Town Road. that do not have a divider between East and West Traffic; these are not considered separate roadways.

Have a Happy and Safe School Year!

