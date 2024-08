Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) received a report of a property theft that occurred on Professional Park Drive on August 6th, 2024, sometime after 2:00pm.

An unidentified male took a package from the victim’s doorway that was delivered earlier in the day by Amazon. A video camera captured an image of the suspect, and CPD is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying this man.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CPD Sgt. Ulrey at 931.648.0656, ext. 5483.