Clarksville Police Department conducts Speedway Robbery Investigation

Clarksville, TN – On August 8th, 2024, at approximately 12:33am, Clarksville Police Department (CPD) officers with the Clarksville Department responded to 320 Providence Boulevard, Speedway Cafe, after receiving a 911 call stating that the clerk had just been robbed.

A white male wearing a grey Colorado Rockies shirt, Grey shorts, a grey snapback hat, and sunglasses entered the store and demanded money from the register. The victim stated that the suspect did have a firearm on his hip but never displayed it.

Security cameras captured images of the suspect, who has a chinstrap-style beard, a tattoo just above his left and right wrist, and possibly a tattoo on his left calf. He made off with an undetermined amount of cash and left the scene on foot. Detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect.

Anyone with information or who has any additional video footage is asked to please get in touch with CPD Detective Johnson at 931.648.0656, ext. 5687.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline at 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.