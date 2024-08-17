TDOT to continue Lane Closures on I-40 in Humphreys County for Ongoing Paving Work

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) will be conducting lane closures on Interstate 40 in Humphreys County for continued work on a bridge replacement project.

Crews with Dement Construction will conduct continuous eastbound lane closures at MM 140-141 beginning Sunday, August 18th at 7:00pm until Wednesday, August 21st at 10:00am. One lane will remain open. Signage will be in place as well as queue warning trucks alerting motorists to any stopped traffic ahead. It is important to note there is also nightly paving work happening on I-40 eastbound at MM 126 to the Tennessee River Bridge in Benton County (Region 4) that could also impact travel in this area.

The Humphreys County work is part of a nearly 2-mile-long bridge replacement project from near Exit 137 to near Exit 143 in which crews will replace two bridges: the bridge over Squeeze Bottom Lane and the bridge over the Buffalo River. Additional information can be found on the project website (www.tn.gov/tdot/projects/region-3/interstate-40-bridges.html).

All work is weather-dependent. Drivers are urged to slow down and allow for extra time to travel through the area.

As always, drivers are reminded to slow down and move over when traveling through a work zone. The Move Over Law was passed in 2006. The penalty for violating the law in Tennessee carries the possibility of up to 30 days in jail and a maximum fine of up to $500.

Get the latest construction activity traffic updates from the TDOT SmartWay map (https://smartway.tn.gov). Travelers can also call 511 for travel information.