APSU Soccer takes on Motlow State this Sunday at Morgan Brothers Field

Clarksville, TN – After earning a 2-1 victory in the season opener, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer team plays the second of four-straight home games to open the 2024 season with a Sunday 1:00pm match against Motlow State at Morgan Brothers Field.

The Governors are coming off a 2-1 victory against Western Kentucky, Thursday, in which Paige Chrustowski and Ellie Dreas netted back-to-back scores in the opening three minutes of the second half.

With her score in the 47th minute against the Hilltoppers, Chrustowski became the first freshman to score in their first-career match since Gina Fabbro in 2013. On the other side of the ball, Lauryn Berry became the APSU goalkeeper to win their first start since Mary Parker Powell in 2016.

Austin Peay (1-0) takes a four-match home unbeaten streak into Sunday’s affair and is 5-2-2 at Morgan Brothers Field since the start of last season. The APSU Govs ended last season 1-0-2 in their final three home matches.

Motlow State went 13-3-3 last season, including 6-1-11 in the Tennessee Community College Athletic Association after averaging 2.5 goals per game. The Bucks also won the 2023 NJCAA Region VII Championship.

What to Know

Austin Peay State University is coming off a season-opening win against Western Kentucky, Thursday.

Paige Chrustowski and Ellie Dreas tallied scores in the season-opening victory against the Hilltoppers.

Alana Owens picked up her first-career assist on Chrustowski’s score, while Alec Baumgardt earned her sixth-career assist on Dreas’ score.

Lauryn Berry earned her first-career start between the pipes, where she tallied six saves and allowed just one goal in the win against WKU.

Lindsey McMahon looks to extend her already team-best starting streak to 58 matches against the Bucks. McMahon has started in every game throughout her career.

This is Austin Peay State University’s first meeting against Motlow State.

What A Win Means

Austin Peay State University starts the season 2-0 for the first time since 2018.

Austin Peay State University’s first win in its first meeting against Motlow State.

APSU improves to 1-1-1 all-time on Aug. 18.

The Governors open 2-0 at home for the first time since 2018.

Austin Peay State University’s first winning streak under head coach Kim McGowan.

The Governors begin the season 1-0 against first-time opponents.

APSU extends its home unbeaten streak to five matches.

Follow The APSU Govs

For news and updates throughout the Austin Peay State University Soccer’s 2024 season, follow the soccer team on X and Instagram (@GovsWSOC), on Facebook (Austin Peay Soccer), or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.