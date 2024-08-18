Samsung Recalls over One Million Slide-In Electric Ranges Due to Fire Hazard

Washington, D.C. – The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) reports that Samsung has issued a significant recall of approximately 1,120,905 slide-in electric ranges due to a potential fire hazard.

The recall, announced on August 8th, 2024, stems from concerns that the front-mounted knobs on the ranges can be unintentionally activated through accidental contact by humans or pets, creating a risk of fire.

Consumers who own these ranges are advised to stop using them immediately and contact Samsung for a free repair. The company has not specified any incidents or injuries related to the issue but is urging caution to prevent any potential accidents.

The recall applies to a wide range of models sold in the U.S., and Samsung is working to address the problem by offering a repair service to ensure that the ranges can be used safely. Owners of the affected units can reach out to Samsung directly through their website or customer service to arrange for the necessary repairs.

Samsung’s recall highlights the importance of safety and attention to detail in household appliances, especially in products that involve cooking and heating elements. The company is committed to addressing the issue swiftly to maintain consumer trust and safety.

Recall Information

Name of Product: Slide-in Electric Ranges Hazard: Front-mounted knobs on the ranges can be activated by accidental contact by humans or pets, posing a fire hazard. Remedy: Repair Recall Date: August 8th, 2024 Units: About 1,120,905