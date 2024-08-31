Austin Peay State University Reveals Upgraded ECHO Power Club Level at Fortera Stadium for Upcoming Season

Clarksville, TN – With just nine days until Austin Peay State University’s (APSU) first home football game, Vice President and Athletics Director Gerald Harrison revealed the newly-renovated ECHO Power Club Level at Fortera Stadium for the 2024 season.

“The ECHO Power Club Level is one of the premier premium seating areas in all of college football,” said Harrison. “With the new renovations, the ECHO Power Club level is one of the best places to watch the Governors during home games at The Fort! I can’t wait to see this space filled with people and cheering on Clarksville’s Hometown Team when we kick off the first of seven home football games this season against Southern Illinois on August 31st!”

The renovations to the ECHO Power Club Level feature new laminate and carpet flooring, as well as brand-new countertops and cabinetry. Also, the lighting in the Club Level has been upgraded with new lighting accessories being installed as well.

Finally, to tie the whole project together, the ECHO Power Club Level was outfitted with a brand-new comprehensive graphics package, featuring the “Clarksville’s Hometown Team” logo and the lyrics to Austin Peay State University’s fight song “Smash! Bang!”

In addition to the renovations, beer, wine, and liquor will all be on sale in the ECHO Power Club Level to fans age 21-and-older. Complimentary food also is available to all fans with a ticket to to the ECHO Power Club Level.

The 310 seats in the ECHO Power Club Level, and all other premium areas at Fortera Stadium, are sold out for all seven home games this season. The best way to secure seats in the ECHO Power Club Level for Austin Peay State University’s 2025 season is to call the ticket office at 931.221.7329 to purchase season tickets for the 2024 season and join the waitlist for the Club Level.

Single-game tickets also are on sale through Ticketmaster at LetsGoPeay.com/BuyTickets and season tickets can be purchased by calling the ticket office.