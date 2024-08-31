78.5 F
Sports

Austin Peay State University Volleyball loses to Memphis on the road in straight sets

Austin Peay State University Volleyball falls to Tigers in Memphis. (Matthew A. Smith)
APSU Women's VolleyballMemphis, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team took a 3-0 loss (25-20, 25-21, 25-21) to Memphis to finish the Carrie Yerty Classic, Saturday, at the Larry O. Finch Center. 

Austin Peay (1-2) and Memphis (2-1) went back-and-forth to begin the first set; however, the Tigers began to pull away from the Governors after a 5-2 run made the score 10-5. The Govs got back within one of their opponent at 19-18 with a kill by Dani Kopacz from a Kayleigh Ryan assist. Memphis ended the set on a 6-1 run, winning the set 25-20 and giving them the early lead. 

The Governors took the early lead to start the second set, leading by as many as five at 11-6 thanks to a kill by Gabriella MacKenzie. Memphis responded with a 6-1 run, tying the set at 17-17, forcing a Gov timeout. Memphis held on to their momentum. Ending the set on a 8-3 run, taking the second set, 25-21. 

APSU trailed early on in the third set, but managed to tie the Tigers at 19-19 from a Payton Deidesheimer block. A kill by Aubrey Stitcher gave the APSU Govs their sole lead of the set at 20-19, but the Tigers went on a 4-1 run, winning the third set 25-21. 

Next Up For APSU Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University volleyball team is back in action next weekend at the Blue Raider Bash, September 6th-7th, in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. 

