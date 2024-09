Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) reports that the motorcyclist involved in the fatal crash that occurred on August 30th at 12:05am at 624 Providence Boulevard (Alpine Water Beds) has been identified as 24-year-old Robert Bleatman of Clarksville.

The next of kin notifications have been made.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to contact CPD Investigator Burton at 931.648.0656, ext. 5665.