Senator Marsha Blackburn Discusses Impact of Inflation with Tennessee Small Business Owner

Nashville, TN – U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) released the following video about the impact of inflation and rising prices on Tennesseans. Senator Blackburn spoke with a small business owner in East Tennessee about how rising costs have made it harder to afford materials, keep costs low for customers, and hire new employees.

In the video, the small business owner shares that the same materials she bought for $18.84 per thousand in 2018 cost $32.91 per thousand in 2024, which is nearly a 75% cost increase.

“President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have continued to downplay the devastating impact of inflation, but hardworking Americans are feeling that impact each and every day whether it’s at the gas pump or the grocery store. What Tennesseans want to see is action to get this inflation under control,” said Senator Blackburn.

Background

A family in Tennessee is paying on average $1,017 more each month to purchase the same goods and services since President Biden took office.

Under the Biden administration, inflation hit its highest rate in 41 years, and prices across the board are up more than 20%:

Rent prices have risen by 21.99 percent.

Energy prices have risen by 40.23 percent.

Fuel oil prices have risen by 35.70 percent.

Grocery prices have risen by 21.63 percent.

Gasoline prices have risen by 45.22 percent.

Electricity prices have risen by 30.86 percent.

Natural gas prices have risen by 24.70 percent.

Rising costs have placed an extremely heavy burden on Tennessee businesses, forcing them to cope with higher operation costs, supply chain disruptions, lower consumer demand, and difficulty hiring and retaining employees.

This year, the National Federation of Independent Business Small Business Optimism Index hit its lowest level since 2012.

In May, Senator Blackburn released a fact sheet about the hidden tax of inflation on hardworking Americans.

Senator Blackburn has introduced proposals to cut bloated federal spending on non-defense items by 1%, 2%, and 5% to restore fiscal responsibility.