Nashville Sounds End August on High Note with Gritty Win, Split Doubleheader with Charlotte Knights

Charlotte, NC – The Nashville Sounds had to score in four consecutive innings on Saturday night to get a win, ultimately holding off the Charlotte Knights in extra innings, 8-7, to earn a doubleheader split at Truist Field. The Sounds finished August with a second straight winning month and go for a series win over the Knights on Sunday.

The Sounds started their four-inning run of offense in the fifth with the score tied, 2-2. Chris Roller walked and later scored on a double play for a 3-2 lead, and after Charlotte scored twice in the bottom half against Elvis Peguero, Christian Arroyo tied the game in the sixth by scoring on a wild pitch.

Then Arroyo came up in the seventh with the bases loaded and ripped a two-out, two-run single to put the Sounds ahead, 6-4. The Knights added to the drama in the bottom of the inning, as Danny Mendick homered off Ryan Middendorf with his team down to its last strike and tied the game, 6-6, to force extra innings.

The Sounds added two more runs in the eighth off Aaron McGarity (8-3). Owen Miller tripled to right-center to score pinch-runner Patrick Dorrian, and Brian Navarreto smashed a run-scoring single to center to make it 8-6. The Knights managed a run in the bottom of the eighth off Garrett Stallings for an 8-7 score, but Stallings struck out Bryan Ramos with two runners on base to collect a save and end the game. Middendorf (3-0) notched the win in the thriller.

The Sounds lost the first game on Saturday, 5-3, which was the completion of Friday’s rain-suspended game. It was a scoreless tie in the fourth inning when it had stopped, but Charlotte had the bases loaded with no outs and took advantage when play resumed.

The Knights scored four runs in the inning, with three charged to starter Evan McKendry (3-5) and one against Tyler Jay. Wes Clarke hit a solo homer in the sixth, and after Charlotte answered with a homer by Michael Chavis off Jacob Misiorowski in the bottom half, Isaac Collins smashed a two-run homer in the seventh. That cut it to 5-3, but that’s as close as the Sounds could get.

The six-game series wraps up Sunday night at 5:05pm CT. Right-hander Chad Patrick (12-1, 3.02) is set to start for the Nashville Sounds (31-24, 69-61), and left-hander and Vanderbilt alum Jake Eder (1-4, 10.13) is scheduled to start for the Knights (26-28, 59-69).

Post-Game Notes

The Nashville Sounds’ Game 2 victory improved their to 8-5 in extra innings, 11-5 against Charlotte this year, and 15-12 in August.

Isaac Collins is 7-for-16 with two home runs in the series, and Wes Clarke is 5-for-14 with two home runs in the series…they each have 14 home runs as Sounds this year, with Clarke also having hit three at Double-A Biloxi before joining the Sounds in May.

Craig Yoho worked a scoreless inning in Game 2, giving him seven scoreless outings out of his eight appearances with the Sounds.

Jacob Misiorowski’s home run allowed in Game 1 was just the third run and second hit he’s given up as a Sound in 12 2/3 innings.

