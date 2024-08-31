Tennessee State Parks Launches ‘How To’ Series for Outdoor Recreation Newcomers

Nashville, TN – Tennessee State Parks is launching a program to teach fundamental skills to new parks visitors who are interested in getting outdoors and participating in recreational activities.

The program, Tennessee State Parks “How To” series, is geared toward people who are unfamiliar with Tennessee’s state parks or new to engaging in outdoor recreation. The introductory-level programs allow newcomers to learn from scratch about such experiences as camping, hiking, kayaking, and fishing.

Pickwick Landing State Park will be the first site of the recreation skill building sessions beginning September 7th, 2024. The sessions will be free of charge to participants, and all necessary equipment will be provided.

“While many of our visitors are well-versed in various recreations in the parks, we recognize that many Tennesseans want to learn the basics of some outdoor recreational activities in order to fully engage and have a great experience,” said Greer Tidwell, deputy commissioner for Conservation at the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation. “We want to make our parks welcoming for everyone, so we hope this program will give more people the ability to enjoy our parks in ways they might not have before.”

The Ford automotive company’s Bronco Wild Fund has awarded Tennessee State Parks a grant of $15,000 for the program. One program involved is named Tennessee State Parks “How To Explore” and teaches people how to navigate the parks, pick the best park for them, pick the best trail for them, whom to contact in an emergency, how to use a map, and other steps.

The other seven programs are for hiking, camping, stargazing, backpacking, kayaking, fishing, and bird watching. There will be two programs per month from September through December, and there is a 20-person limit for each session.

“This initiative by Tennessee State Parks is a vital step in making outdoor recreation more accessible to all,” said Lewis Ledford, president and CEO of the National Association of State Park Directors/America’s State Parks. “By offering these introductory programs, we’re not just teaching skills; we’re opening doors to lifelong connections with nature. We are grateful for the support of Bronco Wild Fund that increases public accessibility with similar grants to other states.”

The Bronco Wild Fund, named for the Ford Bronco, provides funds with the overall goal to get more people outdoors, build their skills to connect outside in the future, and tackle barriers to engaging in new outdoor activities.

To join the parks program and find more information visit this link.