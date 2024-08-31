Clarksville Gas and Water Department closes lane on Peachers Mill Road for Water Main Repair

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) is currently addressing a water main leak on Peachers Mill Road. Due to the repair efforts, approximately 300 feet of the outer southbound lane, starting at the intersection of West Allen Griffey Road, has been closed to traffic. As a result, traffic is being diverted to the inside lane in the affected area.

Motorists are advised to slow down and exercise caution when approaching the work zone to ensure the safety of utility workers and equipment. If possible, drivers are encouraged to use alternative routes to avoid delays.

Additionally, residents and businesses in the surrounding area may experience low water pressure while repairs are being conducted.

The CGW anticipates completing the repairs and reopening the lane by approximately 12:00am on Saturday, August 31st.

