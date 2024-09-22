Roxy Regional Theatre to Hold Youth Auditions for “A Charles Dickens Christmas” on September 28th

Clarksville, TN – Calling all young performers! The Roxy Regional Theatre will be holding auditions for local youth for the upcoming production of A Charles Dickens Christmas on Saturday, September 28th, 2024, from 1:00pm to 4:00pm.

Auditions are by appointment only and will take place at the Roxy Regional Theatre, 100 Franklin Street, Clarksville, TN 37040.

One featured youth role is available, as well as a youth ensemble to be cast. Rehearsals begin November 14th, with the show running November 29th through December 14th. Please note: While the youth ensemble will only perform for the public performances, the featured youth role will be needed for the school field trip shows offered Tuesday through Friday mornings, December 3rd through December 13th. A conflict sheet will be provided at the audition for you to fill out.

To secure an audition time slot, please email your headshot and resume (if you have one) to casting@roxyregionaltheatre.org by noon on Friday, September 27th.

For the audition, please prepare one 30-second monologue and a one-minute cut of a song of your choosing. Auditionees should provide a musical track for your song, as there will be no a cappella singing.

If you have any questions, please reach out to casting@roxyregionaltheatre.org.

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre (Roxy Productions, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org.