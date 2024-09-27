67.6 F
Clarksville Police Seek Public Help to Locate Runaway Teen Troy Suggs

Troy Suggs
Troy Suggs

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 17-year-old Troy Suggs, a runaway juvenile.

He was last seen by his mother when he left for Nashville on September 13th, 2024. He was supposed to return on the 16th but refused to come home.

Suggs has been in contact with his family since his departure, with the last contact being on September 25th. Family members believe he is still in the Nashville area.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 so an officer can check his status, or contact Detective Heath at 931.648.0656, ext 5223.

