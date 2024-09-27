68.1 F
Clarksville
Friday, September 27, 2024
Clarksville Police Close Ringgold Road After Hit-and-Run, Pedestrian Transported to Hospital

Clarksville Police on the scene.
Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – At 5:45am, the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) responded to a pedestrian vs. vehicle crash on Ringgold Road in front of the Post Office, 2011 Fort Campbell Boulevard.

A motorist located a female in the middle of the roadway who had been struck by a vehicle. The vehicle and driver that hit the pedestrian left the scene.

The pedestrian is being transported to Tennova Healthcare by ambulance, and her status or extent of her injuries is unknown at this time.

The eastbound lane of Ringgold Road is shut down, and traffic is being diverted into the Post Office parking lot. The Fatal Accident Crash Team has been notified and is responding to the scene to investigate the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

No other information is available for release at this time.

