Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis Shines on Final Day of UCA Invitational

Conway, AK – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team finished the final day of the UCA Fall Invitational with six singles and seven doubles victories, Sunday.

Sophia Baranov and Denise Torrealba defeated Northwestern State’s Honoka Umeda and Zoi Spyrou, 6-3. Pauline Bruns and Luca Bohlen beat Arkansas State’s Abigail Thurmer and Adriadna Fernandez, 6-3, and Alice Bolton and Elena Thiel defeated Central Arkansas’ Ting-An Chen and Seohyun Park, 6-4. Nanoka Kazama and Harune Shigemasu of UCA defeated Asia Fontana and Yu-Hua Cheng, 6-4.

In the third round of doubles, Baranov and Torrealba took a 6-3 win over UCA’s Vichitraporn Vimuktananda and Konomi Miyakawa. Cheng and Fontana defeated ASU’s Sarah Millard and Abigail Thurme 6-1, and Bohlen and Bruns took a 6-2 win over NWS’s Maria Farina and Pika Dobert. Closing out doubles matches for the Govs was a 6-2 win by Bolton and Thiel against Seohyun Park and Fukushima.

In singles matches, Torrealba defeated Anna Grigoreva of ASU, 7-5, 1-6, 10-3. Baranov earned a 6-3, 6-3 win over ASU’s Lily Cvanciger. Fontana defeated UCA’s Harune Shigemasu, 6-2, 7-5, and Bohlen took a 6-2, 6-3 win over Carla Muro Castellvi of ASU. Cheng earned a 6-4, 6-1 win against Pika Dobert of NWS, and Elena Thiel defeated Park 6-2, 6-3.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team heads to Murfreesboro, Tennessee, for the International Tennis Association Regional Tournament, October 10th-14th.

Results

Second Round Doubles

Third Round Doubles

Third Round Singles