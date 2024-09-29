Clarksville Gas Prices Hit Lowest in Tennessee Amid Statewide Drop

Nashville, TN – Tennessee gas prices broke a four-week decline trend last week. At the beginning of the week, gas prices jumped five cents to $2.79, and then dropped back down to $2.76 by the end of the weekend.

The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $2.76 which is 20 cents less expensive than one month ago and 62 cents less than one year ago.

“Crude oil and gasoline futures rose last week, likely due to optimism that the Federal Reserve’s interest rate cut could boost the global economy and energy demand,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman, AAA – The Auto Club Group.

“Despite the fluctuation in our pump prices over last week, we are still over 60 cents cheaper than last year, and Tennessee has the third least expensive state gas price average in the country,” Cooper stated.

National Gas Prices

The national average for a gallon of gas has held steady since last week at $3.20. Gas prices had been falling by more than twice as much recently, but the arrival of Hurricane Francine to the Gulf Coast created some temporary issues for nearby oil production and refining.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand increased slightly last week from 8.47 million b/d to 8.77. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks remained flat at 221.6 million barrels, while gasoline production increased last week, averaging 9.7 million barrels per day. Lackluster gasoline demand and low oil costs will likely keep pump prices sliding.

Today’s national average for a gallon of gas is $3.20, 17 cents less than a month ago and 65 cents less than a year ago.

National Oil Market Dynamics

At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, WTI fell by 28 cents to settle at $70.91 a barrel. The EIA reports that crude oil inventories decreased by 1.6 million barrels from the previous week. At 417.5 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 4% below the five-year average for this time of year.

Tennessee Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – Jackson ($2.81), Nashville ($2.79), Memphis ($2.79)

metro markets – Jackson ($2.81), Nashville ($2.79), Memphis ($2.79) Least expensive metro markets – Chattanooga ($2.70), Cleveland ($2.71), Clarksville ($2.71)

Tennessee Gas Price Averages

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)

Monday Sunday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Tennessee $2.766 $2.768 $2.743 $2.964 $3.389 Chattanooga $2.708 $2.720 $2.579 $2.842 $3.331 Knoxville $2.779 $2.779 $2.813 $2.951 $3.318 Memphis $2.796 $2.795 $2.824 $2.999 $3.435 Nashville $2.796 $2.797 $2.726 $3.003 $3.458 Click here to view current gasoline price averages

About AAA – The Auto Club Group

The Auto Club Group (ACG) is the second largest AAA club in North America, with more than 13 million members across 14 U.S. states and two U.S. territories. ACG and its affiliates provide members with roadside assistance, insurance products, banking and financial services, travel offerings, and more.

ACG belongs to the National AAA Federation, with more than 64 million members in the United States and Canada. AAA’s mission is to protect and advance freedom of mobility and improve traffic safety.

For more information, get the AAA Mobile app, visit AAA.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.