APSU Men’s Golf Aims for Victory at Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate After Strong Season Start

Clarksville, TN – Coming off of back-to-back top-three finishes to open the season, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team is set to compete at Arkansas State’s Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate, Monday and Tuesday, at the par-72, 6,565-yard RidgePointe Country Club in Jonesboro, Arkansas.

Austin Peay State University is joined by Arkansas State, Eastern Illinois, Evansville, Jacksonville State, Lindenwood, Murray State, New Orleans, Nicholls State, Oklahoma Christian, Southeastern Louisiana, Southern Indiana, Texas A&M-Commerce, Texas State, and UT Martin at the 15-team, 84-player event.

Under first-year head coach Easton Key, the APSU Govs opened the season with a third-place finish at the Golfweek Fall Challenge and a third-place finish at UT Martin’s Grover Page Classic. The Governors have played to a 25-3-0 (.893) record against the field this season. In addition, Patton Samuels picked up individual medalist honors at the season-opening Golfweek Fall Challenge at True Blue Golf Club in Pawleys Island, South Carolina.

With a team-best 67.80 stroke average this season, Samuels leads the APSU Govs off the first tee in the Natural State. Samuels has shot under par in all five rounds he has played as a Governor while recording a team-best four rounds in the 60s. Samuels also has five counting scores in five rounds played and has posted a 175-4-3 (.978) record against the field this season.

Reece Britt is next on the tee for the Governors with a 70.40 stroke average and five counting scores in five rounds played. Britt has totaled four rounds at even or under par and has carded one round in the 60s this season. Britt ranks second on the team with a 158-19-5 (.893) record against the field this season.

Coming off a ninth-place finish at the Grover Page Classic, Seth Smith is next in line for the Governors. Smith has a 71.00 scoring average this season, with five counting scores in five rounds played. Smith has also recorded four rounds at even or under par and one round in the 60s.

Freshman Grady Cox is next up for Austin Peay State University. Cox has posted a 72.80 stroke average in his first two collegiate tournaments with four counting scores in five rounds played. Cox has recorded a pair of rounds at even or under par, with one round in the 60s this season.

Rounding out the lineup, Michael Long is the final Governor to tee off. Long has a 78.00 stroke average and is making his second appearance in the lineup for the Governors after posting one round under par in the season-opening Golfweek Fall Challenge.

Austin Peay State University will be paired with Arkansas State, Oklahoma Christian, and Texas State for the first two rounds of the Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate, which begins with a Monday 8:00am shotgun start. GolfStat will have live scoring for the event.

For news, updates, and results, follow the Austin Peay State University men’s golf team on Twitter and Instagram (@GovsMGO) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.