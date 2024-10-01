City of Clarksville Announces Temporary Pause in DMV Services at North Clarksville Location

Clarksville, TN – The City of Clarksville would like to inform the public that, effective immediately, the Department of Motor Vehicle services will be unavailable at the North Clarksville Service Center until further notice due to ongoing technical issues.

This pause in services only applies to the North Clarksville Service Center (111 Cunningham Lane). DMV services remain available at City Hall (One Public Square) during normal business hours, Monday through Friday, from 8:00am until 4:00pm.

This closing pertains only to DMV services. All other services are available to the public as usual.