Austin Peay State University Football’s Dominik Stadlman Shines, Wins UAC Special Teams Player of the Week

Clarksville, TN – After punting seven times for a 40.9-yard average in the Austin Peay State University (APSU) football team’s win over West Georgia, Dominik Stadlman was named the United Athletic Conference Specialist of the Week for the first time, the league announced Monday.

A redshirt senior from Overland Park, Kansas, Stadlman punted seven times for 286 yards against West Georgia. Stadlman had four punts downed inside the 20-yard line, including his longest punt of 52 yards, which pinned UWG on its own 17-yard line.

In addition to the four punts downed inside the 20-yard line, Stadlman had two punts downed inside the 25-yard line, totaling 6-of-7 punts that pinned the Wolves inside their own 25-yard line.

In addition to his punt of 52 yards, Stadlman also connected on a 51-yard punt in the contest.

Stadlman is the second Governor to be named the UAC Specialist of the Week, joining return specialist Romon Copeland Jr., who earned those honors on September 30th. Stadlman is the fourth Gov to earn a UAC weekly honor this season.

With the first half of the season in the book, Stadlman and the APSU Govs are off during Week 7 before traveling to Utah Tech for a October 19th, 3:00pm CT UAC contest at Greater Zion Stadium in St. George, Utah.

For news and updates throughout the 2024 season, follow Austin Peay State University football on X (@GovsFB) and Instagram (@GovsFootball) or stay tuned here at LetsGoPeay.com.