Clarksville Gas and Water Department reports Power Street water outage, road closure for water main leak repair

Clarksville Gas and Water Department - CGWClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) is repairing a second water main leak on Power Street and water service has been turned off between Dover Road to Darnell Street and on Darnell Street for the work.

Power Street is also closed to traffic and motorists will be redirected to Dover Road during the repair.

Utility construction crews expect the water main leak repair work to be finished, water service restored and the road reopened by approximately 11:00pm.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water Department South Service CenterClarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com

101st Airborne Division Deploys Over 500 Soldiers for Hurricane Helene Relief
Austin Peay State University Football's Dominik Stadlman Shines, Wins UAC Special Teams Player of the Week
