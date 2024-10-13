Austin Peay State University invites High School Students to APSU College Art + Design Day

Clarksville, TN – The Department of Art + Design at Austin Peay State University (APSU) is inviting high school students to campus to participate in College Art + Design Day on Saturday, November 2nd from 9:00am until 4:00pm.

This free event provides prospective students with an exclusive opportunity to experience college life and explore the vibrant art, graphic design, and animation programs offered at Austin Peay State University. Interested students and educators can register here.

“We are thrilled to provide this opportunity for students to get a firsthand look at what it’s like to be part of our creative community,” said McLean Fahnestock, chair of the APSU Department of Art + Design. “College Art + Design Day is the perfect way for students to explore, learn, and have fun while envisioning their future as a student in our programs.”

Students will have the chance to engage in a full day of interactive workshops, campus tours, and portfolio reviews. Insightful presentations will be led by the dean, department chair, and representatives from admissions, the Community School of the Arts, and the Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts. Registered students will also enjoy a complimentary lunch.

For more information, please contact Gena Shire Sgarlata, academic assistant to the chair, at 931.221.7333 or art@apsu.edu.

Come and discover what makes Austin Peay State University’s Department of Art + Design a special place for aspiring artists and designers!

About Austin Peay State University’s Department of Art + Design

Founded in 1927 as one of the original programs at Austin Peay State University, the Department of Art + Design offers degrees in studio art, art history, art education, graphic design, and animation and visual effects. The department is housed in the College of Arts and Letters and is supported by 19 full-time faculty and 14 part-time faculty who teach approximately 380 students.