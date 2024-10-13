Austin Peay State University Soccer Falls 3-1 to Florida Gulf Coast After Late Surge in ASUN Showdown

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer team had a five-match Atlantic Sun Conference unbeaten streak come to an end following a 3-1 loss to Florida Gulf Coast, Sunday, at Morgan Brothers Field.

Austin Peay (6-5-4, 4-2-2 ASUN) and Florida Gulf Coast (7-5-2, 6-1-1 ASUN) were tied at a goal apiece through 85 minutes, but the Eagles scored in the 86th and 87th minute to capture the win in Clarksville.

Ellie Dreas scored the game’s first goal in the 22nd minute – her fourth of the season – and the Govs held the advantage until a 26th-minute score by FGCU.

Through the opening 45 minutes the Govs out-shot the Eagles, 14-8, including an 8-2 mark in shots on goal.

After FGCU broke a 60-minute scoreless streak off a goal by its own Lou Martinet, the Eagles extended the advantage on their next attempt, making it 3-1. The score by FGCU marked the final attempt by either side on the evening.

Pitch Points

Austin Peay State University recognized its 10 upcoming graduates – Katie Bahn, Olivia Prock, Clara Heistermann, Alec Baumgardt, Hannah Zahn, Mackenzie James, Paige Myers, Kylie Wells, and Lindsey McMahon – prior to kickoff. Today’s match marked the penultimate regular-season contest at Morgan Bros. Field for the group.

Ellie Dreas scored her fourth goal of the season in the loss. The four goals for the junior are a career-best mark.

Alec Baumgardt fired a career-high eight shots in the match, while both she and Ellie Dreas led the team with three shots on goal.

Austin Peay State University’s 25 shots are its most since tallying 27 attempts against Alabama A&M (9/16/21), while its 13 shots on goal are tied for its most since recording 14 against Mississippi Valley State (9/8/17).

Next Up For APSU Soccer



The Austin Peay State University soccer team hits the road for a pair of matches next week, beginning with a Thursday 6:00pm match at Queens, before heading to Carrollton, Georgia for a Sunday 12:00pm contest against ASUN newcomer, West Georgia.