Carlos Peters Earns Endorsement from District Attorney Robert Nash for Ward 3 Clarksville City Council

Clarksville, TN – I am proud to recommend Carlos Peters for the office of Clarksville City Councilman for Ward 3. Carlos has demonstrated a tireless commitment to serving our community, both in his time as an Army Veteran and as an active member of organizations that support the heroes who keep us safe.

His dedication to our city’s well-being goes beyond words—he has a proven record of taking action for the betterment of those around him.

As Clarksville rapidly approaches being the fourth largest city in the state, we face growing challenges, particularly in areas such as infrastructure, law enforcement, and public safety. Carlos Peters fully understands these challenges and is ready to tackle them head-on. He recognizes that as our population expands, the demands on our police and firefighters increase. That’s why he’s committed to collaborating with other elected officials to secure the necessary grants and funding to ensure our public safety departments are staffed and equipped to handle the city’s growth.

As District Attorney General, public safety is my highest priority. I know firsthand how critical it is to have council members who will support law enforcement, who value the role that a fully staffed police force plays in maintaining peace, and who are willing to invest in public safety initiatives. Carlos Peters will do just that. He will champion policies that prioritize the protection of our citizens, ensuring that our police officers and firefighters have the resources they need to effectively do their jobs.

Being an elected official is not just about holding a title—it is about showing real, consistent commitment through actions that serve the people. Carlos embodies that commitment, and for this reason, I am confident he is the best choice to represent the citizens of City Council Ward 3. He will make decisions that protect our community and uphold the safety of every resident in Clarksville.

Robert J. Nash

District Attorney General

Serving Montgomery and Robertson counties