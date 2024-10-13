APSU Women’s Golf Team Heads to Jonesboro for Lady Red Wolves Classic

Clarksville, TN – Coming off a match-play victory, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team plays its penultimate event of the fall when it tees off at Arkansas State’s Lady Red Wolves Classic, Monday and Tuesday, at Sage Meadows County Club in Jonesboro, Arkansas.

Last time out, the APSU Govs picked up a 4-3 win over Murray State in the Battle of the Border at Hopkinsville Country Club.

Austin Peay State University is joined by Atlantic Sun Conference foes Central Arkansas, Eastern Kentucky, North Alabama, and West Georgia at the Lady Red Wolves Classic. Arkansas State, Little Rock, Memphis, Mississippi College, Morehead State, Murray State, Samford, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, Texas A&M-Commerce, Troy, Louisiana-Monroe, and UT Arlington round out the 17-team field.

The Governors finished sixth at last season’s Lady Red Wolves Classic, led by a fifth-place finish from Erica Scutt. Scutt leads the Govs off the first tee again this week and leads the team with a 73.88 stroke average this season. In addition, Scutt has three rounds at even or under par, eight counting scores in eight rounds played, and a 234-8-5 (.967) record against the field.

Maggie Glass is next in line with a 76.50 stroke average this season. Glass has carded six counting scores in eight rounds played and posted one round at even or under par. Kaley Campbell, who has played to a 79.00 stroke average this season, is next off the tee for head coach Jessica Combs. Campbell has four counting scores in eight rounds played.

With a 79.00 stroke average and six counting scores in eight rounds played, Abby Hirtzel is fourth in line for the Govs. Finally, making her season debut in the Governors’ lineup is Autumn Spencer, who has an 84.33 scoring average in three rounds played.

Austin Peay State University will be paired with Eastern Kentucky and Murray State for the first two rounds of the Lady Red Wolves Classic, which begins with a Monday 8:15am shotgun start. Clippd will have live scoring for the event.

