Clarksville Women’s Expo 2024 Expands to New Venue, Showcasing 70+ Women-Owned Businesses

Clarksville, TN – The Women of Clarksville Expo returned for its fourth year, and responded to the event’s steady growth by moving to a new venue, The Emerald, located on the Highway 41A Bypass, which allowed for more vendors and expanded parking with shuttle services.

“We are excited to see the growth of the Women’s Expo, where over the years we have highlighted and featured hundreds of women and their business enterprises,” Clarksville First Lady Cynthia Pitts said. “We are also excited to be holding this year’s event at The Emerald, one of Clarksville’s newest event venues and a woman-owned and operated business.”

More than 900 were expected to attend, and more than 70 primarily women-owned businesses were featured at this year’s event. “Our theme is, We are Stronger Together,” Pitts said. “This is a networking event. It’s all about women supporting each other. We have new vendors here, including Clothes Mentor. We also have our women firefighters and women police officers here.” Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts added, “and we are currently hiring for positions with both those departments.”

This year’s event featured many popular vendors and services from past years. Guests enjoyed food vendors, free health screenings, cooking demonstrations, and of course lots of shopping opportunities.

Photo Gallery